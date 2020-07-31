e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / No weekend lockdown until P1 and P2 rule intact: Rao

No weekend lockdown until P1 and P2 rule intact: Rao

pune Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:25 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

The district administration will not be enforcing the weekend lockdown demanded by traders in the city until the P1, P2 rule is intact, according to newly appointed divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

As per the state government’s guidelines, shops are allowed to open as per the P1 and P2 rule in Pune.

The PMC order on P1, P2 rule that has been enforced states, on even dates shops on one side of the road will be open while those on the other side will be operational on odd days.

Rao said, “Right now we do not have any plan to introduce lockdown two days a week. It was demanded from the traders to introduce lockdown two days in a week. But as the existing P1 and P2 rule is enforced, the district administration does not have any plan to introduce the lockdown.”

According to Rao, the new guidelines for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be the same as the state government’s guidelines.”

While responding about jumbo facilities in the city, Rao said, “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked to erect jumbo facilities on an urgent basis. We are issuing the work order by late night on Friday or on Saturday morning.”

BOX

Two jumbo hospitals at COEP and AISSM

Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Places have been finalised for jumbo facilities. They would come at College of Engineering Pune’s campus and another one is at AISSM college premises. These facilities would get ready by August 20. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will have a jumbo facility as well.”

top news
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
‘Don’t want to see crooked election’: Trump walks back election-delay tweet
‘Don’t want to see crooked election’: Trump walks back election-delay tweet
Punjab spurious liquor death toll rises to 38, eight bootleggers arrested
Punjab spurious liquor death toll rises to 38, eight bootleggers arrested
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In