Non-ISI helmets a road bump to safety rule in Pune

As the police crackdown on two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets escalated from January 1 after the mandatory helmet rule, the sale of helmets in the city, too, has gone up by 20 per cent.

Sanjay Patil, owner of Hinjewadi-based Laxmi Automobiles, who runs a helmet outlet, said, “Since the police action began on January 1, there is a fear among the citizens that they will be caught without helmets while riding a two-wheeler and hence, they are buying helmets to avoid fine and action.”

Our sales have picked up by 20 per cent in the last two days, he added.

The Pune traffic police took action against 9,519 helmet rule violators on Thursday and collected ₹47,59,500 as fine from them. On January 1 and 2, the first and second day of the helmet rule, 15,000 persons were penalised and ₹75,00,000 fine was collected.

Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said that action was taken as per the law. “We want to make the lives of riders safe and secure through enforcement of the law and we have received a very good response from the residents and appreciate their feedback on the issue,” he said.

Amir Shaikh of KGN Autos & Motors in Mithanagar welcomed the initiative taken by the police. “The motorists are buying helmets and the sale of helmets have gone up by 15-20 per cent. However, I am not sure that the sales will sustain in case the drive undertaken by the police officials slows down.”

However, safety of riders continues to be an issue facing commuters as they prefer to buy non-ISI (Indian Standard Institute) helmets instead of paying extra for the branded helmets and the sale of such helmets has also seen an increase over two days. Police officials said that such non-ISI mark helmets are unsafe and do not conform to the safety standards laid down by the country. Non-ISI helmets are priced anywhere between ₹200 and ₹300 while the branded helmets start at ₹1,000.

Non-ISI helmet vendors selling the headgear can be seen near Council Hall, Aundh, Baner, Lullanagar, Katraj-Kondhwa chowk and other places in the city. Madhur Umaid, a roadside seller of helmets, said, “ We are seeing an increase in sales as people do not want to buy costly helmets and lose them while in transit. We sell them cheap, affordable and safe helmets.”

Majid Shaikh, a resident of Cloud Nine Society, said that he prefers to wear a branded helmet as it is made of good quality material, has warranty and is safe in case of any eventuality. “Residents must not buy non-branded helmets from the roadside as they are dangerous and unsafe,” he said.

Action against non-ISI helmet sellers to start

A large of number of small non-ISI (Indian Standard Institute) marked helmet vendors have started shop on the streets across the city in view of the mandatory helmet rule in effect from January 1.

Both the city and traffic police officials have, however, cautioned residents about buying non-ISI mark helmets. Officials said that such non-ISI mark helmets are unsafe and do not conform to the safety standards laid down by the country. The traffic police maintained that the standards have been specified in the rule book which clearly states that buyers must refrain from purchasing non-ISI helmets.

Even the sale and manufacture of such helmets could land a person in jail with a hefty fine of ₹2 lakh. Hence, Pune Commissioner of Police has issued a notification to all the police station incharges that they have to inquire into such vendors and action should be taken in the case.

Tejaswi Satpute, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) said that resident must wear helmets with the ISI mark and should not buy nonconforming helmets. “Criminal offences can be lodged against those selling non-ISI mark helmets and it is the respective police station which has to take action in this case,” Satpute said.

Satpute further added that awareness and caution on this front was being done by the traffic cops across the city.

Prabhkar Dhamale, Assistant Commissioner, (Traffic), said that the non-ISI helmets are dangerous for motorists and are risky. “Citizens must buy only ISI-branded helmets as they fulfil the criteria set down in the rule book and adequate safeguards are in place to prevent harm or injury to the head in case of accidents ”

The Ministry of road transport and highways notification says that manufacturing, storing and selling of two-wheeler helmets that are not ISI certified can now lead to arrest without any warrant.

