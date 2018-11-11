Notorious criminal booked in Pune under Atrocities Act

Kishore Aware, a person with criminal records from Pimpri-Chinchwad area, was booked by Talegaon police for allegedly assaulting a man belonging to a backward caste.

Aware is one of the six people who underwent the polygraph test during an investigation by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) in the case murder of Satish Shetty.

Bhanudas Jadhav, senior police inspector of Talegaon Dabhade police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate confirmed the same.

“He is a notorious person,” said Sridhar Jadhav assistant commissioner of police, Wakad division. Even though a case has been registered against Aware based on the complaint received by the police, the alleged assault, as submitted by the complainant, is still under investigation for the accuracy of facts.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Siddharth Mahendra Salve, 22 from Yashwant Nagar area near Talegaon railway station. The complainant himself has a history of criminal cases registered against him.

The incident is said to have occurred in Yashwant Nagar, around 7.30 pm on Thursday. “Their fight started over a flex board related issue that took place during the Ganpati festival this year. The complainant has sustained simple injuries. The complainant has said that Aware hit him and made casteist remarks against him. We are investigating the matter,” said Ajit Dalwi, assistant police inspector of Talegaon Dabhade police station who is investigating the case.

According to the complainant, Aware called the complainant and his family members names based on their caste (Mahar) and threatened to murder them. He complained that Aware hit him on his back with a stick while a man identified as Pramod Sandbhor hit him on the head with the blunt side of a sickle.

A case under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3(1) of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 15:17 IST