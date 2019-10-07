Now, scan a QR code and vote at Kasba peth Assembly constituency in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:59 IST

A pilot project is being launched in the Kasba peth Assembly constituency in Pune district wherein Quick Response (QR) enabled voter slips will be distributed to ease the voting process during the elections.

Pune district collector Naal Kishore Ram announced that this is the first time it is being implemented in Pune district to identify voters through a QR code at the voting centres.

The slips can be scanned with a mobile phone and after scanning the code, voters can get details about their booths, such as the number of people in the queue, the percentage of voting done, among other details. The app has been developed by the election office, according to Ram.

Ram said, “We have developed a mobile application called Booth app. Residents whose names are in the Kasba Assembly constituencies voter list can download this app on their mobile phones. Their names will be available with a QR code on the app and they would just need to show it at the voting centre to cast their vote.”

The QR code enabled slips will also save time during polling. On reaching the polling station, the booth-level officer present there will scan the slip from his mobile and send it directly to the presiding officer. After this, the presiding officer will also scan the code and send the voter to the EVM to cast his vote it.

The district collector added that the election machinery is distributing voters slip in Kasba Assembly constituency with QR codes along with other traditional information.

“This is an additional facility which we are providing to the voters with the help of technology. Physical voters’ list and other traditional facilities will also be present at the booths. However, we expect maximum number of people from the constituency to use the QR code facility,” said Ram.

Another benefit of the QR enabled voter slips is that the election machinery would get live count of the voting percentage.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 20:59 IST