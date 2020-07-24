Number of critical patients in Pune likely to touch 3,000 by July-end: Saurabh Rao

pune

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:22 IST

The district administration is taking steps to strengthen the medical infrastructure as it estimates 3,000 Covid-19 critical patients in the city will need ICU, oxygen support and ventilator beds by the end of July.

Saurabh Rao, IAS officer on special duty for the administration’s response in fighting Covid-19, said, “As per the rise in positive cases in the city, the projections are that there would be 27,000 cases by the end of July. Hence, the need to have at least 3,000 more beds with ICU, oxygen support and ventilator supports to handle critical patients.”

As on July 22, Pune health department reported 609 critical patients with many complaining shortage of ICU beds. The city has witnessed patients succumbing to infection for want of beds.

As per the PMC records, number of critical patients on June 1 was 174 while the figure touched 347 on July 1.

The senior official held a meeting with private hospitals on Thursday and said that the latter have been roped in to address the situation.

Rao said, “Private hospitals have accepted our request to convert deluxe and semi-deluxe rooms to accommodate more beds. Hence, one bed has been added to single-bed deluxe rooms and more beds have been put in semi-deluxe rooms.”

Private hospitals have also agreed to admit patients despite bed shortage.

Rao said, “Hospitals will not refuse patients for lack of vacant beds in ICU. Critical cases will be provided immediate treatment with whatever facility available before checking for bed vacancy on real-time dashboard and informing the patients’ relatives.”

The state official said that the administration will create a jumbo medical facility and expression of interest has been invited from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The facility is expected to be ready in 15 days after issuing the work order.

Convert pvt vehicles into ambulances

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said that the administration will acquire 500 private vehicles and convert it into ambulances. The step has been taken to check the surge in positive cases in the city.