One dead, another injured in road mishap near Katraj tunnel

pune

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:08 IST

A motorcycle-borne helmetless rider was killed after he lost control over his bike while riding on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near the Katraj tunnel and rammed into a road median on Friday at 1.15am.

The victim has been identified as Vaibhavraj Bipinkumar, 19, a resident of Samarthanagar. Rutwik Ranjankumar Rajan, 22, was riding pillion. The duo sustained severe head injuries and Bipinkumar passed away on the spot. Rajan is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

MS Deshmukh, assistant police inspector said that the two who are engineering students at Sinhgad college, were returning home after having gone out for dinner when the incident took place. Both of them were not wearing helmets, said police officials.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the deceased at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.