One dead, one injured in cylinder blast in Pune

One man was killed while another man was injured after a cooking gas cylinder blast in Kharabwadi, Chakan on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mangilal Chaudhury, while the injured has been identified as Omprakash Shankarlal Lohar, both in the mid-thirties, according to the police.

The two were rushed to the nearest hospital but Chaudhury was declared dead on arrival. Lohar has sustained 80 per cent burn marks, the doctor told the police.

The incident happened around 4 am in a rented room near Dnyaneshwar temple in Kharabwadi. The room was home to three men who worked as street food (panipuri) vendors. However, only Chaudhury and Lohar were in the house when Lohar lit a cigarette as Chaudhury approached the gas. The source of the fire is suspected to be gas leakage.

The incident was recorded at Chakan police station under Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 17:27 IST