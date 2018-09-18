Gynaec arrested for illegal terminations of pregnancy in Sangli

One of three doctors accused of performing illegal terminations of pregnancy was arrested in the early hours of Monday, police officials said.

The arrested doctor was identified as Dr Rupali Chougule, a gynaecologist, and one of the founding members of a hospital identified as Chougule surgical and maternity hospital. Dr Chougule was remanded to five days in police custody by a local court in Sangli on Monday afternoon.

The police cited recovery of the mortal remains of the terminated pregnancies and identification of locations where the terminations were performed as reasons for gaining police custody of the gynaecologist.

The attested doctor was booked along with Dr Vijaykumar Chougule, an anaesthetist and Dr Swapnil Jamdade.

"We have arrested the female doctor. We have not yet found the two others. We have learned that they work in Mumbai," said senior polic einspector Milind Patil of Sangli city police station.

He also added that the local authorities have initiated the process of cancelling the registration of the six-bed hospital.

A case under Sections 4(b), 5(3), 5(4) of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 was registered at Sangli city police station on Friday night. The case was registered after Dr Sanjay Kavthekar, medical officer of the municipal corporation and Chandrakant Ashtekar from the civic health department sealed the hospital and lodged a complaint against the hospital.

The hospital was on the authorities' radar after a patient complained to the local authorities, through a non-governmental organisation, when their four-day old baby died immediately after being shifted out from the hospital.

