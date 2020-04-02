One thief on multiple-break-in route targets Chinchwad medical stores

pune

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:27 IST

Multiple medical stores were broken into by, what police believe to be one man, who managed to make off with cash from one of the stores in Chinchwad.

The incidents were reported in the intermediate night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The police have identified one suspect in the case, said officials.

According to police, the man tried to break into multiple medical stores in Chinchwad. He did manage to flee with Rs 4,000 from Sanmati Medical Store located near Power House. The main shutter of the shop was broken through.

The other stores where similar incidents were reported were Mahavir Medical located next to Sanmati store, Venkatesh Medical and Rivav Medico on Kalewadi road in Chinchwad. The shutters of the first store were damaged while marks of failed attempts were left of the shutters of the three other stores, said police.

“There is a CCTV inside the shop Sanmati Medical Store. The middle part of the shutter was pulled up (even as the ends remained locked down) and the person slid inside from the little gap that was formed. There is one suspect and we think it is the same person who broke into the other shops as well,” said assistant police inspector Abhijeet Jadhav of Chinchwad police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 511 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Chinchwad police station.