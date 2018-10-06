Opposition parties join hands and agitate against water cut in Pune

Opposition parties including Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress held an agitation against Girish Bapat, guardian minister and BJP for cutting the city’s water supply despite having enough water storage in the dams.

Opposition parties agitated in Pune municipal corporation’s headquarters and condemned the ruling BJP government’s decision of water cut.

Chandrakant Mokate, city unit president, Shiv Sena said, “This is the same party which use to agitate whenever previous NCP and Congress opted for water cut in Pune city. Girish Bapat, guardian minister who was present for the meeting did not oppose the irrigation department’s decision to cut the city’s water supply.”

Chetan Tupe, city unit president, NCP said, “ We will not allow BJP to cut the city’s water supply . If there was less quantity of water, then why was the irrigation department releasing more water from canal till last week?” Congress leader Arvind Shinde and Ramesh Bagwe said that mayor had accepted the irrigation department’s proposal of bringing down the city’s water supply from 1350 MLD to 1100 MLD but when faced with criticism, guardian minister issued a the press statement saying there would be no water cut.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 16:54 IST