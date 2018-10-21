Opposition party members booked for protest without permit after Kondhwa police inspector’s transfer

Members of opposition political parties were booked for the protest they mounted on Saturday in response to the transfer of a senior police inspector of the Kondhwa police station. Senior police inspector Milind Gaikwad was transferred after he registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Yogesh Tilekar. Tilekar was booked in a case of extortion for demanding money from a businessman from Hadapsar.

Hours after PI Gaikwad’s transfer, members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members gathered at the Kondhwa police station and at the city police commissioner’s office to protest the decision. However, they did not have permits required to protest there.

Subsequently, two cases were registered at the Bund garden police station and Kondhwa police station. At 9 am on Thursday, October 18, many Congress members and supporters gathered at the Kondhwa police station and used loudspeakers to deliver speeches against senior PI Gaikwad’s transfer, according to the police. However, the protest did not have the required police permit, officials added.

A case under Sections 143 and 188 of the Indian penal code (IPC) and Section 37(1)135 of the Maharashtra Police Act was registered at the Kondhwa police station. “No, there have been no arrests in the case yet. In fact, I have not even been handed the case papers yet,” said assistant police inspector Chetan More who was listed as the investigation officer of the case in a police statement.

After a few hours later at around 1:30 pm, a group of political party members (MNS, NCP, among others) gathered near the office building of Pune city police commissioner. The party workers blocked the traffic and public movement between Nucleus Mall, opposite which the commissioner’s office is located, and Nehru Memorial Hall.

A case under Sections 143 and 341 of IPC along with Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Bund garden police station. Police sub-inspector SH Machale of the Bund garden police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 16:51 IST