Overflowing sewage water at Pathwardhan Baug in Pune irks residents

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:09 IST

Despite installing closed sewage lines between Gandhi lawns and Saket Society at Pathwardhan Baug, water is now overflowing, civic activist and Sajag Nagrik Manch founder, Vivek Velenkar, pointed out on Wednesday.

Velenkar said, “Pune Municipal Corporation in 2017 decided to stop drainage water flowing from nalas and erected drainage lines for it. A total of Rs 56 crore was spent on this work. The sewage line erected between Gandhi lawns and Saket Society located at Pathwardhan Baug was completed in 2018.”

Velenkar alleged, “While erecting this pipeline, the contractor did not connect the drainage lines to the chambers. When we raised this issue with the municipal commissioner in November 2019, he instructed the contractor to complete the work, but the work did not get completed.”

Sajag Nagrik Manch has now written a letter to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar demanding action against the contractor and concerned officers.

Municipal commissioner Kumar was not available for comment.