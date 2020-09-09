Oxford vaccine trials in India to continue without trouble; volunteers show no side effects

pune

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:19 IST

Even as AstraZeneca has paused trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate after one of the participants in the United Kingdom developed an unexplained illness, at least 100 volunteers in India have completed the crucial week after receiving shots in the phase 2 human trials, without showing any adverse reaction.

Pune-based Serum institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca announced a pause on clinical trials after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness in the UK, just hours after it joined eight other drug makers to make an unusual safety pledge.

SII clarified that the Indian trials of the Covishield vaccine candidate are continuing without any problems.

Commenting on the reports of AstraZeneca putting on hold trials in UK, SII in a statement said, “We can’t comment much on trials in the UK. But they have been paused for further review and they hold to restart soon. The Indian trials are continuing and we have faced no issues at all.”

Of the 100 volunteers, 34 were from Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and hospital in Pune, who have been administered vaccine shots after trials for phase 2 began in India on August 26.

According to doctors at the medical college and hospital, none of the 34 volunteers have shown any sign of health-related complications, with all their vital parameters appearing normal. Besides Bharati Vidyapeeth, two other hospitals in Pune are carrying out trials, including the KEM.

“We have completed the phase two trials of 100 enrolments in India, of which 34 were from Bharti Vidyapeeth. It’s been a week after the shots were given to 34 volunteers at our institute and none of them showed any adverse reaction,” said Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director at Bharti Vidyapeeth medical college and hospital.

The KEM hospital, which carried out trials at its Vadhu campus, has also completed the process. A senior doctor at the hospital said, “We have given shots to some volunteers and none have shown any side effects so far,” said the doctor declining to share exact number of volunteers undergoing trial. Besides KEM, CS Medical College and hospital has been selected for Phase-2 trials.

The entire data about volunteers and the results of trials, according to Lalwani, has been submitted to SII. The data in turn will be picked up by Data System Monitoring Board at Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) level for further review.

“We have submitted the data about all the participants. We are now awaiting directions from SII. If there is any official communication, we will start enrolment for third phase,” said Lalwani.

Eligibility criteria for volunteers during Phase 2 trials

Person is aged between 18-99 years

No co-morbidities

He or she has to be tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus

He or she should not have antibodies of the virus

Administered how?

The 0.5 ml dose is given intramuscularly

Who bears the cost of trials?

While candidates will not be given any compensation for trails, hospital borne the cost of tests and trails along with any medical treatment to volunteers, if necessary

Phase -3 trial

Over 1500 people across India to be administered Covishield vaccine if results of Phase -2 are as per standards laid out by Oxford. Phase -3 trials will determine if the vaccine can induce immunity

Vaccine production at SII

SII has already started producing vaccine at its plant in Manjri near Pune

Earlier this week, SII stated filling up doses in glass vials