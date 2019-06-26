Palkhi procession: Pune’s civic body to start mobile clinics for warkaris

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made various preparations for the sant Dyaneshwar and sant Tukaram palkhi procession, which will arrive in the city today.

The PMC has decided to start mobile clinics and the authorities will ensure that civic-run hospitals are open for 24-hours in order to facilitate the warkaris (pilgrims) who are participating in the procession.

The PMC health department has decided to arrange for free health check-ups and medicines during the palkhi procession.

Ramchandra Hankare, head, PMC health department said, “The PMC-run hospitals and clinics are well equipped to treat additional population. We have decided to give one unit for the procession which will accompany the warkaris till Pandharpur.”

The civic body has also decided to ensure that there is enough water supply in the city, considering that an additional five lakh people will visit Pune and reside here for two days.

Vijay Kulkarni, head, PMC water department said, “There will be no water cuts in the city for the next two days. We have made temporary water connection provisions in peth areas and PMC-run schools as most of the warkaris will be staying here.”

The PMC road department and anti-encroachment department have made sure that the roads are clean and pothole-free. The department has also cleared the roads of any kind of encroachment.

Dyaneshwar Molak, head, solid waste management department said, “For the next two day, the sold waste management department will work round the clock to keep the city clean. We also have a plan in place to lift the garbage from peth areas at regular intervals.”

According to the officials, the fire brigade has done a primary survey of all the spots where the warkaris are residing . The department has cancelled all leaves of its employees and have instructed them to remain in the vicinity incase of any incident.

Decorations galore

The palkhi is set to reach Pune by late afternoon, the main roads of Shivajimagar, Fergusson College road, Deccan’s Lakdi Pul have been cleared of traffic.

Dynaneshwar Paduka chowk and Tukaram Paduka chowk, has been decorated with flowers, festive lights and rangolis.

On June 25, Nana peth’s Shri Nidunga Vithal temple was cleaned and decorated with lights. A mandap has been constructed outside the temple to protect the warkaris from heat or rain. The surrounding areas have barricades in place, for devotees in the city to walk around the palkhi.

Rahul Kamble, volunteer, Desh Premi Mitra Mandal located in Nana peth said, “We have prepared baskets of flowers and will shower petals when the warkaris move towards the temple. We will also be providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to the warkaris and the volunteers of our group will help to serve the food.”

Preparations in full swing

- Mobile clinics

- PMC-run hospitals will be open for 24-hours

- Free health check-ups and medicines

- No water cut

-Encroachment-free roads

- Firee brigade facilities

DO’S AND DONT’S FOR WARKARIS

- The PMC has appealed the warkaris to only drink water that is provided by PMC to avoid any health issue.

- Do not throw garbage in public spaces

-Use public and mobile toilets

-Do not eat unhygienic food from street-side vendors

- Use disaster management number 020-25501269 and 020-25506800 for any disaster

- Avoid the use of plastic

- Fire number 101 and police number 100

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 17:21 IST