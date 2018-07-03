Pandharpur samiti to give away awards for eco-friendly dindis

A new initiative has been started by Shri Vitthal Rukhmini Mandir Samiti, Pandharpur to not only create awareness about eco-friendly measures but also instil discipline among devotees (warkaris) this year. The annual pilgrimage (wari) to Pandharpur will begin from Dehu (place of Sant Tukaram) on July 5, reach Alandi (place of Sant Dynaneshwar) on July 6 before reaching the final destination (Pandharpur) in 21 days.

Calling this year’s wari ‘Nirmal Wari, Harit Wari’, the Samiti has announced shri vitthal nirmal dindi puraskar 2018 (award).

These award will consist of ₹ lakh and a trophy, which will be awarded to the most eco-friendly and hygienic dindi(small group of people going on a pilgrimage).

The samiti announced two more awards of ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 for the runners-up. These awards will be given away by chief minister Devendra Fadanvis on Ashadi Ekadashi which falls on July 23, in Pandharpur.

“The reason for giving these awards is to create awareness among people and warkaris,” said Madhavi Nigade, advocate and a member of the Samiti.

Nigade added, “We have created criteria on which we will select the dindi for the award. These criteria are based on their year-long work and not just on the 21 days of the wari. There are certain criteria for the dindis to be considered for the awards. Firstly, the dindi should be registered with the charity commissioner. They should not be using plastic and thermocol glasses and dishes. They should not create noise and air pollution. They should have a bio-toilet in their dindi. More points will be gained by a dindi if they have held environment friendly activities like tree plantation and social work during the year.”

The Samiti also stresses that the dindi should follow rules and should collect the waste they generate and dispose it off in a eco-friendly way.

This year there are 350 dindi following Sant Tukaram and 271 autohrised dindi following Sant Dynaneshwar while approximately 100 dindi are unauthorised.