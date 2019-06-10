Part 2 form of centralised admission process out in 2-3 days

The centralised admission process (CAP) has begun for Class 10 students. The part one form of this process has already been made available to the students and at least 60,000 students from the Pune division have filled the form.

Part two of the form, which lets the student choose the stream and college, will be released in a two-three days.

Minakshi Raut, assistant director of education and incharge of centralised admission process (CAP) said, “The part two of the form will be available to students in the next two-three days. The centralised admission process will have an initial round, called zero round, for admissions of students from bifocal and higher secondary vocational courses. After that there will be three regular rounds for students who want to take admission in Arts, Science and Commerce streams.”

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the secondary school certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination result on June 8.

New paper pattern hits SSC performance

In Pune division only 5,435 students scored above 90 per cent. Experts attributed the fall in scores to the new paper pattern introduced by the sate education department as part of which oral examinations were scrapped for languages and Social Sciences.

Admission process will be fair: Vinod Tawde

However, Vinod Tawde, state education minister has asked students to not worry about their low scores.

He said, “The state board students should not worry about getting the admissions in junior colleges, as the number of non-state board students is very less. So the admissions will be fair. The students who have failed in the Class 10 examinations will get a chance to reappear for the exam in the next month.”

