Expect light drizzle and partly cloudy skies till Dec 6 in Pune: IMD

pune

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:11 IST

Light drizzle was reported in parts of the city after moisture-laden south-easterly winds formed due two simultaneous cyclones in the Arabian sea entered the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light rain was also witnessed in Konkan and parts of central Maharashtra due to the deep depression in the east central Arabian sea and even though it has weakened, there will still be partly cloudy skies.

“The minimum temperature is on the higher side because of the depression over the central eastern Arabian sea which causes moisture formation,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

“Pune continues to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain on December 6, but post December 7 till December 11, there will be clear sky. On December 12, partly cloudy skies are likely as a result of the advancing western disturbances,” added Kashyapi.

IMD also released the winter outlook on November 27, which states that maximum temperature in south interior Karnataka, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are more than normal, while the rest of the country has normal temperature, while the minimum temperature of the entire country except northern region has been recorded more than normal temperature, which is causing a warm winter.

In their latest seasonal outlook for December to February, it states that there is a high probability of above normal minimum temperatures, with the average temperature likely to be higher by 0.5 degrees Celsius across most of the peninsular India and some of east and central India.