Patients given supporting therapies at Naidu

pune

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 21:52 IST

In the absence of any fixed drugs or vaccines to treat Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, doctors at Naidu hospital are giving positive patients supporting therapies like paracetamol and oseltamivir, commonly known as tamiflu.

Doctors said the patients are undergoing symptomatic treatment since there is no known fixed drug for the virus yet.

Dr Sudhir Patsute said, “Since the symptoms in patients have not aggravated yet, we are giving them paracetamol which is usually given for fever or cold and oseltamivir (tamiflu) which is used to treat multiple viruses, including H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B. In case any patient feels dehydrated then we give them intravenous. The medicines we give are only supportive medicines.”