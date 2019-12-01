e-paper
PCMC firemen, on mission to rescue boy from 20-foot deep pit in Dapodi, get stuck as well during ops; send SOS to NDRF

pune Updated: Dec 01, 2019 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Dapodi where four-five people, including firemen of the Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade, were stuck in a 18-20-foot sink in the ground. The firemen had come to the spot to rescue a minor boy who fell into the ditch on Sunday evening.

Two people were rescued before the NDRF team was informed while at least one person is feared stuck inside the pit.

The two people who were rescued sustained injuries and were moved to a nearby hospital.

The incident happened in Bopodi, where work for a waterline is underway near a water tank, where the boy was sitting.

As the boy fell into the pit, locals called for the firemen to conduct the rescue operation. However, after reaching the end of the pit, the firemen got stuck in the ditch as well. 

“One team under the command of Inspector B Mahesh and under supervision of deputy commandant Mahesh Nalawade is being delpoyed for rescue operation at Dapodi. Team left unit headquarters at 1920 hours. Team is equipped with life detection equipment and dogs,” said an NDRF official.

“Our brief is that 4-5 people are stuck, but some have been rescued. We will reach there in some time and only then confirm the number,” said Nalawade.

The local police along with Pune city fire brigade officials were involved in the rescue operation along with the NDRF.

