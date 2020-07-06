e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PCMC sees highest single-day spike in Covid positive cases

PCMC sees highest single-day spike in Covid positive cases

pune Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:49 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation saw the highest single-day spike with 573 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Monday.

“Now, the antigen detection test is also being carried out at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. Along with it, every day 250 to 300 tests are conducted in the Covid care bus,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer.

In total, 2,656 patients were admitted to the hospital on Monday among which 710 were discharged from the hospital and the reports of 1,392 patients are awaited.

Prior to this, 314 was the highest single-day number in PCMC which occurred on July 2.

“The number will increase every day but there is nothing to worry. We are conducting quick treatment on all the patients,” said Salve.

Along with PCMC hospitals, the Covid care bus has also been active in the industrial city for the last two weeks.

“Every day our work continues till 6pm, we are checking 250 patients since the last 15 days. There are 25 members who are actively working in this bus,” said Dr Chaya Shinde of the Covid care bus.

top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In