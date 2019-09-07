PCMC to use 50 tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate for Ganesh immersion

pune

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:16 IST

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) purchased 50 tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate from the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) for Rs 9.97 lakh to ensure an eco-friendly Ganesh immersion process.

Rahul Jadhav, PCMC mayor, said, “The National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has developed an ammonium bicarbonate formula to dissolve plaster of paris (PoP) idols. Looking at the environmental damage caused by the PoP idols, we purchased 50 tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate which will be used in the civic immersion tanks.”

The civic body had proposed the use of this chemical for the immersion process to the standing committee in the second week of August and purchased the chemical on Friday.

Along with this, the civic body will also distribute two kilogrammes of ammonium bicarbonate in small packets to the common public. According to officials, Ganesha PoP idol needs to put in the bucket water for hours. By adding ammonium bicarbonate, the water used to dissolve the idols can be reused for gardening purposes.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 21:16 IST