Performance report of Pune district MPs since last Lok Sabha elections

With the 2019 Lok Sabha polls just four months away, the sitting member of parliaments (MPS) are rushing to finish projects before they go back to people seeking votes.

Hindustan Times evaluates the performance of the four members of parliament (MPs) from Pune district by looking into how much money these representatives spent during the past four and half years. According to data shared by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation,government of India, Supriya Sule, Nationalist congress party (NCP) MP from Baramati utilised 87. 31 per cent of the fund under members of parliament local area development scheme (MPLAD). However Shrirang Barne, Shiv Sena MP from Maval has so far been able to complete 78.16 per cent of development work which is highest among all.

According to data, Anil Shirole; Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MP from Pune has been the lowest performer as far as utilisation of MPLAD fund is concerned in the district with 73.63 per cent money has been spent on various developmental works. Sena MP Barane, from Maval constituency has utilised 86.30 per cent of the funds allocated and another Sena MP from Shirur constituency, Shivaji Adhalrao Patil utilised 85.43 per cent.

All four MPs including Sule, Shirole, Barane and Adhalrao Patil are aspiring to contest elections from their respective seats in upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held April-May this year. The Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division is entrusted with the responsibility of implementation of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). Under the scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector for works to the tune of Rs.5 Crores per annum to be taken up in his/her constituency.

The nominated members of the Lok Sabha may select any one or more districts from any one state in the country for implementation of their choice of work under the scheme. The Ministry has issued the guidelines on MPLADS scheme including implementation and monitoring of the scheme. The department has initiated all necessary steps to ensure that the scheme is successfully implemented in the field.

“As people representatives, it is our job to serve the people. It is important that we know, solve and follow up the problems of the citizens. According to me, it is my duty to check whether the government fund has been utilised to solve the problems of the people in my constituency. Many roads in my constituency are in bad condition, I am trying to utilise more funds for the maintenance of these roads.Besides, we are giving electricity and water connection to the anganwadi in my constituency. I am trying to make Baramati, an anaemia free constituency. I would like to see all the citizens of my constituency have access to education”said Supriya Sule, MP from Baramati constituency.

Data further states that, in work completion category, Sena MP Shrirang Barne completed 78.16 percent of development work in his constituency. In this category, Barane was followed by Adhalrao Patil, who completed 62.79 percent work in Shirur. In this category also, Shirole secured the least per cent of completed projects with 46.37 per cent.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 16:53 IST