Period dramas on Maratha warriors flavour of the season

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:19 IST

PUNE Historical period dramas based on the characters from the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a 17th-century hero legendary, Maratha warrior, has stood the test of time, so much so that screenplay writers are inspired by the Maratha characters even today. Many films are inspired by the lives of the Maratha warrior (Chhatrapati Shivaji) and other leaders right from the black and white era in 1933 to 2019.

Films like Mohityanchi Manjula, a fictional film inspired from the life of Bahirjí Náik, a secret agent of Chhatrapati Shivaji; Shilanganache Sone and Swarajyacha Shiledar based on some episodes on life of Chhatrapati Shivaji, all films directed by Bhalji Pendharkar showcased characters from the historical era.

The recently released historical period dramas based on the characters inspired during the historic Maratha era include Prasad Oak’s Hirkani (2019), Digpal Lanjekar’s Fateh Shikast (2019) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, which has Ajay Devgn in the lead.

The film ‘Hirkani’ is based on the real-life story of Hirkani, milkmaid, whose act of bravery and motherly love inspired Chhatrapati Shivaji from her courage to climb the fort by bruising herself. The movie Fateh Shikast Set during the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film depicts the Maratha leader`s fight against the Mughal army. This historical drama portrays the grand battle between the two armies over the city of Pune. While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader.

Pandurang Balkawde, a historian, says, “Shivaji has always been a fascinating subject for the arts; theatre or the cinema. Shivaji is one of the greatest warriors of his time and even today, his stories are captivating and are narrated as a part of the folklore through the visual media or the powada (a genre of Marathi poetry).”

There are times when cinema which is commercial to the core, takes cinematic liberty, for it is meant to entertain, but they should adhere to the historic facts, says Balkawade.

“Shivaji has always been a subject of great regard not just as a warrior but also known for his great administrative skills, as he created the genesis of Maratha Empire from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur. He was a visionary too and liberated Hindus from Mughals, and helped create governance on principals of unity, peace, justice and independence,” added Balkawde.

Actor Chinmay Mandlekar, who has portrayed Shivaji Maharaj in Digpal Lanjekar’s film said, “It is an honour to play this iconic figure who changed the outlook of Maharashtra as a visionary. We grew up listening to Shivaji’s stories of valour and it is great to see the response of cinema-goers to the films, even if the language of the cinema is Marathi.”

He says that it takes a lot of efforts to make historical films. According to the directors and actors, there is no place for factual errors in telling a story from history even if it is 1,000-years-old.

“For more than 40 years, people have not touched upon the historic subjects, but now this is possible because of the advent of technology. Earlier the subjects of the Shivaji films were based on the man and his stories of valour in black and white, but now using VFX, one can bring the era alive and make it more vibrant,” added Chinmay.

Visual effects (abbreviated VFX) is the process by which imagery is created or manipulated outside the context of a live-action shot in filmmaking.

People are rediscovering Shivaji and his stories, for in this modern times too, people can relate to them and hence many of the recent films are drawing a huge crowd despite being in their 5th week, Prasad Oak, director, ‘Hirkani.’

“Last shows in Pune and Mumbai, even in a single theatre are going houseful. People are loving the simple tale of this strong mother Hirkani and this was one of the small stories that were told during the era of Shivaji Maharaj. It is just a coincidence that historic films on Shivaji and his Sardars (generals) are releasing or have released back to back, but Shivaji is looked upon as a deity by many and moved by his dedication to his motherland,” said Oak.

“Besides, with the use of visual effects, you add colour and recreate the era of Shivaji, which is also a good lesson in history,” adds Oak.

