Pimpri Chinchwad begins idol immersions

Rahul Jadhav, mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) inaugurated the idol immersion tank at Kasarwadi by immersing the idol of Lord Ganesha on Friday. PCMC has made special arrangements to discourage residents from immersing the idols in rivers.

The first immersion of Lord Ganesh’s idol started after a special prayer was performed by the Mayor at 11 am. Four more immersions were also conducted at Kasarwadi ghat.

Residents chanted prayers and songs were played all along the procession routes.

Mayor Jadhav said,“To avoid immersion of Ganesha in rivers,we have made special arrangement of immersion tanks at various places in city. I am hopeful that people will avoid polluting the rivers.”

On first day of immersion,Pimpri Chinchwad residents choose artificial tanks over rivers during the Ganesh immersion procession. PCMC has kept ready 47 ghats in all eight zones of the city.At the same time, PCMC has arranged 33 artificial water tanks at various locations for the immersion.

In addition to clay idols, many residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad also immersed PoP idols into artificial tanks.

Dilip Gawade,additional commissioner of PCMC visited various schools to educate school students about the use of immersion tanks for the festival.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 16:32 IST