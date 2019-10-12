Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation members meet CM to discuss woes, say ‘no water, no vote’

pune

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:28 IST

Members of the Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Bhosari on Thursday and submitted a letter highlighting drinking water scarcity and other issues faced by the residents of Wakad.

At least 3,800 housing societies of Wakad area have started a campaign ‘No water, no vote’ to highlight the issue of inadequate drinking water supply in the area. Several housing societies have also put up hoardings in front of their gates stating that they won’t vote, till the water issues are resolved.

Sudesh Raje, chairman, Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation, said, “The members of the federation met the CM on Thursday and we have submitted a letter issues faced by the residents. All the housing societies in Wakad depend on water tankers for drinking water. From the last two years, we are running the campaign of No water, no vote.”

“Every flat owner pays at least Rs 7,000 for tankers per month here. The residents of Wakad pay at least Rs 20 crore tax to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and yet we are deprived of a basic facility like drinking water. There are at least 350 flats in each society here,” said Raje.

“After discussions with the CM, the Chinchwad Assembly constituency candidate Laxman Jagtap and local corporator Vinayak Gaikwad showed us the action plan and promised us that the drinking water issue will be resolved in the next ten months,” said Raje.

Sanchin Londhe, Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation’s committee member, and Karamchand Garg, secretary, were also present during the meeting.

The federation has also highlighted other issues, including lack of cleanliness in Wakad, poor Internet connectivity, poor garbage handling, traffic management and irregular electricity supply in the area.

Demands of residents

-Lay pipeline from dams and resolve all issues of land for laying pipelines, compensation and funds availability

-Water treatment facility should be enhanced to meet current and future demands

-Construction of overhead tank and laying of pipelines 24x7 water distribution

-Replace old worn-out pipes to prevent water leakages

-Centralise used water treatment connection of sewage lines to the central facility

-Conduct scientific study area-wise for rainwater harvesting

-Make use of aerators and urinal mandatory in each newly constructed houses

-Stop further new construction till water is made available

-Till the demands are met water should be supplied to the societies through tankers by PCMC

