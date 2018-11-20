Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation plans Unnati, a student grading scheme for municipal schools

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) has decided to implement ‘Unnati Scheme’ to improve the learning level of students studying in municipal corporation schools.

Sonali Gavhane, chairman of PCMC education committee, said, “Under the scheme, we have decided to grade students between 0 and 4 grades, according to their learning capability. Teachers should then take more efforts and work of students who have secured grades 0,1 and 2 so that they can move to the next grade. In this regard, we have decided to give monthly targets to class teachers. We are sure this effort will help to improve learning ability of students in civic run schools.”

The proposal with regard to the Unnati scheme was prepared and tabled before the standing committee and it has been approved. The Unnati scheme is likely to be implemented from the first week of December for Classes I to 10 in all civic run schools within PCMC limits.

Giving more details about the Unnati scheme, Jyotsna Shinde, PCMC education officer, said, “This scheme is inspired by Chunauti mission by Delhi government to improve the ability of students in civic run schools.There has been a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the Delhi government for the teacher exchange programme. This would be helpful for implementing the scheme.”

In 2016, the Delhi government launched the Chunauti mission, to improve the learning ability of schoolchildren in civic run schools. Under this mission, government found that close to 75 per cent students of Class 6 were unable to read books in Hindi. The government then segregated students into readers and non-readers and then worked on improving their learning ability.

In October 2018, a delegation from PCMC visited New Delhi to study the education pattern in the capital’s civic-run school.Following this, PCMC decided to develop civic school according to Delhi Model.

There are 39,000 children studying in 105 civic schools which include 87 Marathi medium schools, 14 Urdu medium, and two each, Hindi and English primary schools.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 15:25 IST