Pimpri-Chinchwad police return stolen jewels worth Rs 17.50 lakh back to owners

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have returned gold ornaments worth at least Rs 17.50 lakh, stolen by criminals, to their owners. The residents belonged to five different areas which comes under the jurisdiction of the commissionerate.

The ornaments were seized by the police from criminals who were involved in house breaking incidents, chain snatching, vehicle thefts and other related crimes.

The belongings were handed over to the residents by additional commissioner Makarand Ranade on the occasion of Police Raising Day function held at Nigdi police station on Tuesday. The police station detection branch teams from five police stations under the Pimpri Chinchwad commissionerate assisted by the crime department carried out detailed investigation of each of the crimes and recovered the ornaments.

The police stations prepared a detailed list of the stolen ornaments along with the names of the owners. The owners were asked to submit bonafide documents in the respective police stations with regard to the stolen ornaments.

Additional commissioner of police Makarand Ranade said that despite manpower shortage, the policemen went beyond their call of duty and took efforts to nab the accused and recovered the stolen goods from them.

