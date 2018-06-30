Planting clean, green environment in Pune’s young minds

On Friday, students of the Jayawant Public School (JPS), Handewadi road, Undri Devachi participated in a tree plantation drive as well as an interesting session on meditation, relaxation and on enhancing the cognitive abilities in students. These programmes were organised to celebrate Hindustan Times, Pune’s first anniversary.

The event, jointly organised by Hindustan Times and Heartfulness Institute, witnessed a plantation drive of around 55 saplings of indigenous species various spots of the school campus.

Moushumi Chowdhury, principal of JPS said, “I am thankful to the news organisation for spreading the message of ‘Go green’ and ‘Save the Earth’ among children, with this drive. This is the right age to inculcate the idea of a clean and green environment in young minds. We have decided to adopt one tree for each class, this way the whole class will responsible for the growth and care of that particular tree.”

Lakhvinder Joshi, assistant director of the school said, “We require such initiative to be undertaken on a regular basis. Urbanisation is responsible for reducing the green cover and we have experts predicting a rise in temperature by four degrees in the next five years. Hence, we are keen on doing such activities at our level to create awareness among school students.”

The tree plantation drive was followed by a meditation session in which around 50 students with school teaching staff participated and performed various practices of meditation and relaxation. During this session Surbhi Sahai, meditation volunteer, Heartfulness Institute, said, “Meditation is not age-specific. It can be practiced by adults as well as children. Every school should arrange such meditation sessions which will help their students.”

Present at the event were Moushumi Chowdhury, principal of JPS; Lakhvinder Joshi, assistant director, JPS, Surbhi Sahai, meditation volunteer, Heartfulness Institute and Neha Khare, Chief Marketing Officer, Heartfulness Institute.

How you can plant a tree

If your society or area is interested in participating in tree plantation drives, kindly write to us at processlead@hindustantimes.com or call on 9764173276