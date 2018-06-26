Plastic ban day 3: Pune’s Chitale, Kaka Halwai, Budhani participate in bandh

City’s landmark Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Kaka Halwai, Budhani Brothers Waferwala and others traders participated in the bandh organised to oppose the municipal corporation’s drive to implement the plastic ban in the city. Sweet marts, bakery owners and almost all retail shop owners too joined in the protest. Owners demanded that plastic should be allowed for packing at least.

Arvind Budhani, secretary, Pune city Mithai owner association, said, “We are in favour of the plastic ban and promised the municipal administration and the state government that we will not use plastic carry bags, but for some items it is necessary to allow plastic packaging. Bhakarwadi and wafers can not be sold if plastic packaging is not used as they will use its crispness. According to the food and safety act, it is necessary to use good packing material.”

Budhani said that owners of Chitale Bandhu, Kaka Halwai, Grahak Peth’s director Suryakant Pathak, Pune district retail owner association’s president Sachin Nivsgune, all participated in the protest and met various office-bearers.

Pune municipal corporation on Monday took action against 42 offenders and collected a fine of ₹2.10 lakh.

Nivsgune said, “The trader associations’ representative met Girish Bapat, guardian minister; Mukta Tilak, mayor; Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner and asked that action should not be taken against packing material. He said that the guardian minister and the municipal commissioner have assured them that the municipal administration will not take action against packing material. The association is satisfied with the municipal administration’s stand.”

Meanwhile, Suresh Jagtap, PMC’s solid waste management department head, said that as per the state government’s instruction it is very clear which items are banned and what is allowed.

Meanwhile, one of the traders on condition of anonymity accepted that many traders in the city keep their shops closed on the 25th of each month. As it was June 25 on Monday, traders supported the drive without suffering any loss.