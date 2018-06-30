Plastic ban: Poona merchants chamber threatens strike

The Poona merchants chamber (TPMC) on Friday warned of a strike if the Maharashtra government did not allow traders to use plastic packaging.

During a press conference organised to share problems faced by traders after the plastic ban, Popatlal Ostwal, president of the chamber, said, “Around 90% commodities require plastic for packaging, hence the industry is facing difficulties after the ban. State government did not release any notification and as a result, civic officials are still conducting raids and charging fines. We have called a meeting of all traders association in Mumbai on Saturday. We have requested the government to give an alternative to plastic. Without an alternative, they cannot impose the ban on us and we will be forced to go on strike.”

Small and medium sized traders use transparent plastic bags which are comfortable for packaging, are recyclable and reusable. Without these bags, how will the trader pack grocery items, questioned the office-bearer of the Poona merchants chamber. Paper bags are not suitable for any kind of packaging. Such bags will be problematic during the rainy season, alleged members of the chamber.

Ashok Lodha, secretary of the chamber, said, “Plastic packaging is essential for many food products to maintain crispness. Hence, we cannot sell crispy food products in paper packing.” He demanded that the government should release a notification mentioning exemption to food packaging industry from the plastic ban.

The Poona merchants chamber also informed that there are several issues related to GST which small traders and businesses are not able to understand. GST-related migration, composition scheme, return, registration, payment/challan, connectivity, e-way bill and demanded to government to sort it out.