Player-manager arrested for molesting 12- year-old inside Gun for Glory academy in Pune

Hinjewadi police have arrested a 24- year-old player-manager on May 21 for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl. According to the police, the alleged crime took place between May 14-20 inside the Gun for Glory academy in Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex, Balewadi.

The accused arrested has been identified as Rudra Chanveer Gauda Patil (24), a resident of Sai Chowk in Pashan. The victim’s 68-year-old grandmother has lodged an official complaint against the accused in this regard on May 21.

Pawan Singh, director, Gun for Glory academy acknowledged the case and said that when they came to know about the incident, they suspended him, set up a committee and informed the police. “We are cooperating with the police authorities in the investigation,” he said. He added that the accused had recently joined the academy .

The academy is an initiative started by Gagan Narang.

In her complaint, she stated that her grand-daughter had joined a basic shooting course at the said academy where she was undergoing training. As a practice, she had to take a gun from the player-manager at the beginning of the shooting practice and deposit the same after the class got over with the same person. It is at this time the accused molested her on a number of occasions.

The girl narrated the incident to the family members after which they decided to lodge a first information report (FIR), police said.

Police inspector Yashwant Gawari, incharge of Hinjewadi police station, where the offence has been lodged, said, “The girl has enrolled for a summer camp shooting course and the accused touched her inappropriately. She informed her parents after which they approached the police. We immediately registered an FIR and arrested the accused.”

The accused has been booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Two held in real estate agent’s murder

Bharati Vidyapeeth police have arrested two youth in connection with the murder of real estate agent Ajay Jaiswal. Jaiswal’s body was found at a farmhouse in Katraj on Monday. The accused have been identified as Vinayak alias Chintu Kurtakoti (28) and Avinash Deepak Jadhav (21).

According to the police, the murder is a fallout of a monetary and a family issue.

