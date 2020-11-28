e-paper
Home / Pune News / PM Modi’s Pune visit to cover only SII

PM Modi’s Pune visit to cover only SII

According to the district officials, the prime minister will not attend any public programme and the media is not allowed to cover his visit to the pharmaceutical unit.

pune Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:34 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune police conducted a rehearsal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy ahead of his visit to Serum Institute in Pune, India, on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Pune police conducted a rehearsal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy ahead of his visit to Serum Institute in Pune, India, on Friday, November 27, 2020. (Racindra Joshi/HT)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city on Saturday will only cover a visit to Serum Institute of India (SII) located at Hadapsar.

The prime minister will reach Pune around 12:30 pm, a senior official said.

The prime minister will reach Pune around 12:30 pm, a senior official said.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Prime Minister’s tour is fixed at Serum Institute.”

The press information office and district information office confirmed that the programme is fixed and even media representatives are not invited till Friday late evening for the programme.

Modi’s visit is aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanism, an official said.

The district administration on Friday was busy carrying out preparations for the prime minister’s tour. The officers and staff who will be part of the prime minister’s tour underwent Covid-19 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT -PCR) test.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, officials said.

Modi will arrive at Pune airport. Instead of road travel, the administration has planned air travel for the prime minister to Serum Institute of India. The prime minister would be welcomed by protocol office-bearers at the Pune airport and later he would go to Serum institute by helicopter, according to the officials.

Serum Institute of India has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the Covid vaccine, a senior official said.

With Agency inputs

