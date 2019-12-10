PMC claims 16k vehicles fuelled by its CNG generated from waste

pune

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 19:33 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has claimed that at least 16,000 vehicles were powered by 186 tonnes of compressed natural gas (CNG) generated from its waste recycling plant in Baner.

The civic body also said in a statement that after Indore in Madhya Pradesh, PMC is the only civic body in the country to generate CNG from wet waste. The energy is passed on to companies like Indian oil and Mahindra, which sell it for retail.

The initiative has not only helped manage wet waste in the city, but has also reduced pollution, said civic officials.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, deputy commissioner of solid waste management department, said, “The unit at Baner was started three years ago, but was shut for 1.5 years due to some technical faults. However, it started functioning in April 2019 and we hope to increase it’s processing capacity to 150 tonnes of waste daily.”

Although the plant started operations in April, the disbursement of gas generated started four months ago. Starting in August, over 6,500 tonnes of organic waste generated 186 tonnes of compressed biogas out of which 137 tonnes was retailed to the Indian Oil fuel station and 49 tonnes to Mahindra CIE.

Molak added that though the initiative does not provide any monetary benefits to the civic body, but it helps process waste in a positive manner which otherwise would have been thrown in the dump yard. “The initiative further helps reduce pollution in a city like Pune where most people use private vehicles,” Molak said.

Vivek Velankar, city activist and founder of Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, “The PMC needs to ensure that all its units work efficiently and to their full capacity. Just one unit generating energy is not enough. The civic body has invested Rs 20 crore in the project of waste to energy convertion, which involves public money and so the civic body must ensure that all units function efficiently.”

Waste to energy

In the last 4 months, 6,500 tonnes of organic waste was processed at PMC’s Baner plant.

186 tonnes of compressed biogas (CBG) was generated, out of which 137 tonnes was retailed to Indian Oil fuel station and 49 tonnes to Mahindra CIE.

Successful bio-CNG plants in India (TDP- Tonnes per day)

1) Mahindra World City, Chennai

Started in 2016

Capacity- 8 TPD

By product - 400kg per day (CNG)

2) Carbon Masters

Bengaluru

Started in 2017

Capacity- 40 TPD

By products- 1.6 tonnes per day (CNG)

3) Indore- 20 TPD

4) Pune- 125 TPD