PMC needs to rethink, redesign, re-purpose HCMTR project, say Pune activists, residents

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:23 IST

Pune Municipal Corporation’s project, High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), has once again come into the limelight after deputy CM Ajit Pawar proposed major modifications such as reducing its width from 24 metres to eight metres and restricting it for public transport modes such as the Neo Metro. Here’s what residents, activists have to say...

The original plan of the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) is based on traffic and transportation requirement studies conducted about 40 years ago during the period, 1978-82. The HCMTR project was subsequently included as an exclusive mass transport corridor in the 1987 Development Plan for Pune. It is after three decades that the PMC has now taken up the project for implementation, but with a basic change of allowing private vehicles on the HCMTR. Considering the excessive delay and the major change proposed, serious consideration needs to be given to two aspects for proper assessment of the feasibility and utility of the proposed HCMTR. The first being, allowing private vehicles on HCMTR and the second is alignment of HCMTR based on a 40-year-old plan.

The HCMTR had been planned about four decades ago as an outer ring road for public transport with its alignment generally on the outskirts of the city. However, the city has witnessed massive development since then and the proposed alignment has now come within the city. The proposed HCMTR is an elevated road. To facilitate entry of private vehicles from city roads to HCMTR, 17 up-ramps are to be provided and there will be 16 down-ramps for exit from HCMTR. These ramps would also have to be constructed on the existing roads. Thus, the construction of elevated HCMTR on congested city roads (for example Senapati Bapat road) would be a big challenge with several practical problems, including traffic management. Moreover, the HCMTR itself with no signals and regulation would virtually become an express way with very high vehicle speeds. This could generate unsafe road conditions on the HCMTR with high probability of accidents.

The proposed alignment passes through fully developed residential areas. Some buildings may, hence, have to be partly or fully demolished causing displacement of people. In some cases, the HCMTR would pass very close to existing buildings in violation of PMC’s own DC rules. This would cause severe hardships to people including sound and air pollution, as also health problems. In such cases, rescue in case of fire or other disasters could get hampered and result in loss of lives and damage to property. Another important aspect is that acquisition of private land could become problematic for various reasons. There is possibility of considerable increase in total cost of land acquisition and consequently the project cost.

There could be other impacts too. The HCMTR alignment passes through environmentally sensitive areas such as hills, forests, large tree clusters and parks. Permanent environmental damage would be caused due to construction of HCMTR in such areas. HCMTR alignment is in the close vicinity of some heritage structures which would, hence, get adversely affected.

It is thus evident that there is a question mark on the feasibility, utility and viability of the HCMTR as presently proposed by the PMC. HCMTR is a very high cost project with long-term impact. In view of the serious issues raised and different opinions expressed, there should not be any haste in implementing the project that has been delayed for 32 years and is still in a conceptual pre-DPR stage. Fresh surveys and cost-benefit analysis are needed. The alignment should be reviewed and reworked to bypass the developed areas of the city and address issues and concerns raised. In my opinion, it is imperative that the PMC should redesign the HCMTR project as a whole considering relevant factors to ensure the project’s sustainability and guaranteed maximum use to citizens on a long-term basis.

Prashant Inamdar, convenor, Pedestrians FIRST

Project unviable as costs will escalate manifold

HCMTR was planned in the 1980s when the road was outside the city limits. It would not be feasible in any form or modification currently as a lot of constructions in the form of residences and commercial establishments are on the route. The land acquisition and rehabilitation costs were not correctly computed in the feasibility report of the 24 metres road. For acquisitions and rehabilitations as well as, PMC will have to compensate people who lose business because of the project as per the right to fair compensation and transparency in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement act, 2013. The act may escalate the project cost exponentially making the project unviable, even if its width is reduced. Therefore, the HCMTR project should be scrapped in its entirety and a fresh study must be conducted to look for alternatives.

-Ritesh Kulkarni, advocate specialising in land acquisition and rehabilitation laws

Rethink public mobility

It is ridiculous to persist in 2020 with an alignment that was proposed 40 years ago for a Pune of 1980s. One of the parameters for selecting the route in 1980s was minimum land acquisition hassle. Therefore, the route was planned in the “periphery” of the city. Today, these areas are densely populated. Last year, thousands in the city were served eviction notices. The land acquisition costs estimated by PMC are grossly underestimated. Our traffic flows are dramatically different now and there is no recent study that supports the proposed HCMTR alignment as a good alignment for solving traffic woes of the city. HCMTR alignment cuts through our last remaining urban forests, which have been cared for thanks to selfless efforts of thousands of Punekars over the past 30 years - Vetal tekdi/Law College hill, Vaikunth Mehta hill and SRPF/Anandvan. We suggest scrapping the HCMTR project entirely and rethinking mobility with the metro plan in mind. The civic body should improve last mile connectivity, strictly implement parking policies and aggressively promote use of public transport. There has to be a reform in the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and strengthen its capacity, including relevant routes, depot spaces and maintenance of the buses. The PMC should improve supplementary infrastructure to aid walkability and cycling in the city and protect green spaces and cultural heritage of the city as it provides economic gains for the city.

- Sumita Kale and Prajakta Divekar for HCMTR Nagrik Kruti Samiti

Reducing HCMTR width will cut down on public utility

It is very easy for a minister to give advice regarding a subject that he has not mastered. Decreasing the width of the HCMTR will inturn defeat the sole purpose of the subject. The proposed inner ring road will not be useful for such a huge population. Pune, which is rapidly developing needs good public transport system, in such a scenario reducing its width is like cutting down on public utility and it should not happen.

Maya Bhatkar