e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / PMC, PCMC Metro share to be compensated as land cost: Maha-Metro

PMC, PCMC Metro share to be compensated as land cost: Maha-Metro

pune Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) will convert 1,378.30 crore due from the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations from a cash component into land cost received for the Pune metro project.

Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro said, “The share of the local municipal corporations is Rs 1,378.30 crore, however, the local civic bodies have also contributed by giving lands for the project. Thus the land cost will be deducted from their share which is marked in the detailed project report. The civic bodies will be fairly compensated.”

Both the state and central government will contribute 20 per cent each to the 32.5-km metro project. Ten per cent is being borne by the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, while the remaining 50 per cent will be raised through financial institutions.

“The total cost of the metro project is Rs 11,420 crore. The central government will contribute Rs 1,954 crore; Rs 2,256.20 crore is the state government’s share; the PMC and PCMC will contribute Rs 1,378.30 crore. The remaining cost will be covered by a Rs5,831.50 crore loan given by the European Investment Bank (EIB),” said Gadgil.

Maha-Metro officials have submitted the financial status of the project to Union minister for environment and forests, Prakash Javadekar, at a meeting conducted last week.

According to the report submitted, as of November 2019, Maha-Metro has received Rs 1,190 crore from the central government; Rs 694.77 crore from the state government; Rs 1,500 crore from financial institutions; and Rs 50 crore from civic bodies. A total of Rs 3,434.77 crore has been received as of November 2019.

BOXX

Pune Metro funds status

Organisation Share in the project Funds received till November 2019

Government of India ₹1,954 crore ₹1,190 crore

Maharashtra government ₹2,256.20 crore ₹694.77 crore

Finance (loan) ₹5,831.50 crore ₹1,500 crore

PMC and PCMC ₹1,378.30 crore ₹50 crore

Total ₹11,420 crore ₹3,434.77 crore

top news
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
In SC verdict, 11 occasions army’s women officers distinguished themselves
In SC verdict, 11 occasions army’s women officers distinguished themselves
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News