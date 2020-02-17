PMC, PCMC Metro share to be compensated as land cost: Maha-Metro

pune

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:18 IST

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) will convert 1,378.30 crore due from the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations from a cash component into land cost received for the Pune metro project.

Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro said, “The share of the local municipal corporations is Rs 1,378.30 crore, however, the local civic bodies have also contributed by giving lands for the project. Thus the land cost will be deducted from their share which is marked in the detailed project report. The civic bodies will be fairly compensated.”

Both the state and central government will contribute 20 per cent each to the 32.5-km metro project. Ten per cent is being borne by the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, while the remaining 50 per cent will be raised through financial institutions.

“The total cost of the metro project is Rs 11,420 crore. The central government will contribute Rs 1,954 crore; Rs 2,256.20 crore is the state government’s share; the PMC and PCMC will contribute Rs 1,378.30 crore. The remaining cost will be covered by a Rs5,831.50 crore loan given by the European Investment Bank (EIB),” said Gadgil.

Maha-Metro officials have submitted the financial status of the project to Union minister for environment and forests, Prakash Javadekar, at a meeting conducted last week.

According to the report submitted, as of November 2019, Maha-Metro has received Rs 1,190 crore from the central government; Rs 694.77 crore from the state government; Rs 1,500 crore from financial institutions; and Rs 50 crore from civic bodies. A total of Rs 3,434.77 crore has been received as of November 2019.

Pune Metro funds status

Organisation Share in the project Funds received till November 2019

Government of India ₹1,954 crore ₹1,190 crore

Maharashtra government ₹2,256.20 crore ₹694.77 crore

Finance (loan) ₹5,831.50 crore ₹1,500 crore

PMC and PCMC ₹1,378.30 crore ₹50 crore

Total ₹11,420 crore ₹3,434.77 crore