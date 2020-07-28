e-paper
Home / Pune News / PMC to appoint final-year medical college students at Covid care centres

PMC to appoint final-year medical college students at Covid care centres

pune Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:38 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved a proposal to hire students from various medical colleges in their final year to work at Covid-19 care centres.

The PMC has been facing a shortage of manpower within their health infrastructure to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and had sought help from private doctors on a contract basis. However, the civic body received a poor response from private doctors and hence, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar floated the proposal in front of the standing committee.

The standing committee approved the proposal to hire medical college students and interns at the Covid-19 care centres and fixed payments for them.

Kumar in his proposal stated that the PMC tried to appoint doctors for a six-month contract, twice, and even issued appointment letters to these doctors, but very few of them joined duty. “As the Covid-19 cases are increasing in the city and the medical infrastructure is also improving, we are hiring more medical staff. Recently guardian minister Ajit Pawar asked us to appoint final-year medical students or who are doing internship, at Covid centres. As decided in the meeting, PMC is appointing medical students from various colleges.”

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne, said, “We have given a nod to the administration’s proposal to appoint students from medical colleges. PMC standing committee approved the stipend as suggested by the administration.”

These students have already completed their medical education and are either practising or completing their internship. Some of them are also volunteers at the PMC and government hospitals, claimed officials from the administration.

Payment plan

Standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation approved the following stipend for medical college students who will work with the civic body:

MBBS student- Rs30,000 per month

BAMS student- Rs25,000 per month

BHMS student- 20,000 per month

MBBS student in any year rather than final year - Rs500 per day

Nursing college student - Rs400 per day

Student for swab test- Rs100 per day

