PMPML bus runs over 23-year-old motorist in Shivajinagar, driver arrested

pune Updated: Dec 02, 2019 18:31 IST
On Sunday morning, a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus ran over a 22-year-old helmet-less two-wheeler rider in Shivajinagar.

The PMPML bus driver, identified as Anil Nanasaheb Khandagale, 23, a resident of Harpale Vasti, Hadapsar, has been arrested. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Gunwant Ramtirtha, 23, a resident of Bhutmugli area of Latur

According to the police, the incident took place at 1.30am on Sunday, near the blind turn outside the main gate of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) building, Shivajinagar.

Ramtirtha was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury in the accident, which caused his death, said police.  

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177 of Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at Shivajinagar police station against Khandagale.

Assistant police inspector KS Rathore of Shivajinagar police station is investigating the case. 

