PMPML driver makes bail in case of cyclist’s death

pune

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:29 IST

The Pune police on Wednesday registered an offense against the driver of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus and arrested him for running over and causing the death of a 57-year-old cyclist. The driver was then granted bail on Thursday.

The deceased cyclist, identified as Dilip Indushet Kachi, 57, is a resident of Kachi Vasti, Sangamwadi. He worked as a peon at the education department office near Lal Deval. The arrested driver has been identified as Navnath Kolte, 31, a resident of Pisarve , Purandar.

The incident happened at 10:45am on Wednesday, when Kachi was heading from Maldhakka to Bholai chowk towards State Bank of India main branch.

Ravindra Godse, police sub-inspector of Bund Garden police station, who is investigating the case, said, “Kachi was heading to his work place when the PMPML bus was heading from Ambedkar statue in the same direction. The bus rammed into Kachi and then ran over him. He sustained injuries on the head. He was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital and died under treatment at 4pm.”

According to officials, Kolte was arrested on Wednesday evening and kept in police lock-up till Wednesday night. He was produced in a local court on Thursday and was granted bail.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bund Garden police station against Kolte.