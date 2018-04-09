PMPML’s paradigm shift: Mundhe’s decisions under scanner of new review committee

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has constituted a committee to review the controversial decisions taken by Tukaram Mundhe, the former managing director of PMPML.

Siddharth Shirole, director of PMPML, said, “All the contractors had raised a common concern over the exorbitant fines levied by the PMPML during Tukaram Mundhe’s tenure. They requested us to roll back the decision.”

He further added, “We have not immediately accepted their demand. However, we have formed a committee which will review the decisions made by Tukaram Mundhe. The first decision to be reviewed will be the high rates of fine that have been imposed on the contractors for their errors.”

In the wake of the increasing number of incidents where PMPML buses were catching fire, the organisation had called for a meeting of all its contractors. The decision to form a committee under the chairmanship of PMPML chief managing director (CMD) Nayana Gunde was taken in the meeting. The committee consists of four other members from PMPML, chief inspector Pankaj Giri; transport manager Dattatray Mane; traffic manager Vilas Bandal and technology and information officer Shirish Kalekar besides three representatives of contractors.

A senior official of BVG contractors, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The fines that we have to pay are very high. Because of the high rates of fines, we are often left with very little money for the maintenance of buses.”

Shirole said, “If the buses are not maintained properly, it would directly affect daily operations. This will be troublesome for a lot of citizens who rely on PMPML buses for commuting daily. Also, the financial condition of bus contractors should be analysed. Fines do create a sense of discipline, however, every aspect should be considered while deciding the amount of fine.”

Jugal Rathi, founder member of PMPML Pravasi Manch, an NGO working in the transport sector, said, “Tukaram Mundhe, through his decision to impose fines, tried to create and inculcate a sense of discipline amongst contractors. Hence, it will be an inappropriate move by the current PMPML management if they decide to completely waive off the fines.”

He further added, “However, reducing or completely waiving off the arbitrary fines imposed by Mundhe can be justified.”

One of the controversial decisions taken by Tukaram Mundhe was to increase the fare of monthly passes for senior citizens. Another decision that attracted criticism was the suspension of 158 employees for various reasons. These included a few disabled employees who had been given employment for a period of three years.

However, CMD Nayana Gunde, at the first board meeting, tabled a proposal to reverse the decision.

A total of 16 PMPML buses have caught fire in the past 15 months. There are 653 buses owned by contractors in PMPML's fleet.