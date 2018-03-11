PMRDA cleans up its act for Wagholi

After receiving flak from citizens over non-performance and unprofessional conduct, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has readied up a detailed plan for development of civic infrastructure in the area which is spreading over an area of 2879.96 sq km.

The PMRDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Metropolitan Commissioner Kiran Gitte has chalked out the plan to address the civic concerns of the area. The Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) has given strong inputs about ground zero situation. The area faces a host of issues concerning garbage, drinking water supply, drainage and roads. It can be recalled that the PMRDA chief skipped the scheduled meeting with the Wagholi residents which irked the latter.

The PMRDA has decided to provide as many as 10 dumpers to the Wagholi Gram Panchayat to collect garbage which would be dumped at the already overflowing Phursungi garbage depot which the ctizens have vehemently opposed. The metropolitan body will also appoint a professional consultant for designing the Development Plan for Wagholi wherein 30% of the expenses will be borne by the Gram Panchayat, 30% by the builders and 40% by the PMRDA. Gitte said that he would soon convene a meeting with the land owners who had objected to road construction and expedite the land acquisition process so that the residents don’t suffer for a long time.

Wagholi does not have good internal roads not only due to lack of development plan but also due to lack of political will by the Gram Panchayat.

It has been decided that there would be a meeting with the builders once in fifteen days after upgrading the list of builders from 15 to 150. A world class garbage treatment plant in Wagholi is also on the cards. PMRDA will take the lead in all the development planning while Wagholi Gram Panchayat will be only an executioner of their plans.

A detailed project report has been prepared for proper garbage disposal and also for continuous water supply. The heads of PMRDA planning and engineering department will be the stakeholders in not only development Wagholi but also dealing with objections to Nullah encroachments with an iron fist.

The PMRDA will be carrying out a feasibility study on providing continuous water supply to Wagholi from Koregaon. Currently over 500 water tankers supplying water to every nook and corner of the parched suburb.

WHSA director Sanjeev Kumar Patil said that PMRDA has swung into action after citizens lodged a strong complaint regarding the complete failure of the civic administration in the area to the Prime Minister’s and chief minister’s office.

“It is for the first time that certain important decisions were made by the PMRDA to improve the standard of living in Wagholi. Why should we suffer because of the incompetence and lack of understanding of civic issues by the administration ” he said. Patil informed that the WHSA has been instructed by the PMRDA chief that the work would completed in next 3-4 years time and preliminary survey will be done to find out a spot to dump garbage in Wagholi.

The suburb is witnessing life threatening incidents of garbage burning, so much so that a mountain of garbage heap keeps smouldering continuously throughout the year, which has polluted the environment. The WHSA had sent a petition to the union ministry for environment over the issue and had sought registration of criminal cases against those involved in garbage burning.