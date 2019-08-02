PMRDA issues stop-work notices to 3 builders for tampering with nullahs, natural springs

pune

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:38 IST

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) issued stop-work notice to three builders for alleged illegal development on natural springs in Wagholi.

A team from PMRDA consisting of Vijaykumar Goswami, head of the building permission department; builders’ representatives and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sarang Awad, visited the spot at Majestique Towers in Wagholi on August 1.

Following a hearing against the three builders on July 31, a stop-work notice was issued for illegal development on natural springs.

The notice read that the three builders — Rohan Abhilasha, survey no 1458, new 1465, Suyog Nisarg, survey no 1428, new 1395/1, and Dhaval Shivalay survey no 60, have tampered with the flow of the natural nullah in Wagholi and responsible for the flooding in the area.

The PMRDA conducted a hearing on July 31 of the seven cases charged with illegal development atop natural nullahs in Wagholi, that they had identified during their survey in June. In the survey, it was found that as many as 90 illegal developments were on natural springs and nullahs. These springs were either buried, diverted and even closed, adding to the woes of the residents of Wagholi.

Construction can be seen near Suyog Nisarg in Wagholi on Thursday. ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

“We have given a week to rectify issues which have diverted the flow of the water in these nullahs, besides we are also planning more inspection of the ongoing sites. The builders will have to remove structures if found built over nullahs, and those blocking the nullahs. Earlier during the inspection, construction debris was also found dumped into the nullahs,” said Vikram Kumar, commissioner, PMRDA.

Wagholi resident Sarjerao Waghmare, member of the Haveli Panchayat Samiti, who was at the spot, said, “It was a surprise inspection visit and I got a call at 11am. The inspection team visited seven spots like Majestique Towers, Dhaval Shivtirth, Rohan Abhilasha, Jade Residency, Marvel builders, Chamadia and Suyog Nisarg. They will be collating the data and sharing it with the builders later.”

Builders respond

Kalpesh Shah, Suyog Builders, denied having any construction over nullahs. “My project has been ready and people have moved in five years ago. I have not built my project on the nullahs, we have built only on the sanctioned plan and have not encroached upon any land otherwise,” he said.

Sanjay Lunkad, director, Rohan Builders, said, “I am not aware of any stop-work notice issued against our project. I am aware that PMRDA officials were on an inspection tour, but they have not informed us of anything yet. There are no nullahs in our property and we have given sufficient clarifications whenever asked for by PMRDA.”

