PMRDA to promote 70 km light metro corridors in Pune

Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) has decided to promote 70 km light metro corridors in the city which may be the first of its kind in the country. The PMRDA proposed light metro corridor on Singhgad road, Warje to Swargate, Wagholi to Hinjewadi and Chandani chowk to Hinjewadi.

The cost of the light metro corridor is less than the existing metro rail system. The cost of the regular metro for elevated corridor is ₹250 crore per km but the cost of the light metro is ₹150 crore per km.

There is no significant difference between the metro and light metro. The construction work for both is the same except for the curtail in rolling stock like the number of coaches will be different from that of the metro. The size of the of the light metro stations will be different from the metro stations.

Kiran Gitte , PMRDA metropolitian commissioner and Vivek Kharvadkar, planning officer have given the presentation of comprehensive mobility plan (CMP).

PMRDA prepared this CMP with the help of L&T infra engineering.

Both the officers briefed the media persons with various highlights of the CMP.

The governing body which is headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already given a nod for the CMP.

Kharvadkar said that though PMRDA is planning for the light metro, but who will execute this project is yet to be decided as Pune municipal corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) are a part of PMRDA.

Corridor between Hinjewadi to Chakan

The PMRDA proposed another metro corridor between Hinjewadi to Chakan in the CMP. PMRDA chief Kiran Gitte said that the Chakan industry is India’s fastest growing industrial area. There is need to provide good commute facility to this industrial area and by considering this PMRDA will give priority to develop this metro corridor after starting the work of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar corridor.

Following are major proposals in CMP

125 km of metro lines, 70 km of light metro lines and 210 kms of BRTS network.

18 locations for multi modal integration hubs with metro lines.

Capacity augmentation of existing sub urban rail service and adding new lines for goods and sub urban rail service in rest of PMR region.

Development of ring roads. 128 km ring road in PMR region, HCMTR in PMC 39 km, HCMTR in PCMC 32 kms and development of intermediate ring road 80 kms.

Widening of arterial roads, state highways, like Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur, Pune-Ahmednagar, Pune -Nashik.

Connectivity to proposed Purandar airport.

PMPML bus augmentation, route optimisation and proposing 100 locations for bus parking, terminal and depots.

Development of 5 inter state bus terminals outside PMC and PCMC limits.

6 Truck terminals outside PMC and PCMC limits.

Non motorised transport by proposing pedestrian's priority, vehicle free streets, widening of footpaths and cycle tracks.

Parking policy for on street parking charges and management.

Adoption of smart technologies for integration and planning.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 15:18 IST