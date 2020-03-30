e-paper
Home / Pune News / Police book seven petrol pumps for violating norms

Police book seven petrol pumps for violating norms

pune Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
The Pune police crime branch on Monday took action against seven petrol pumps in the city limits for violating prohibitory order of not providing fuel residents in order to ensure curb of vehicle movement in the city.

Of the seven petrol pumps, two were booked by Unit 2 of crime branch, one by Unit 3, Unit 4 and Unit 5 each and one each by Anti narcotic cell east and west each.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, had issued an order prohibiting sale of fuel to everyone besides authorised personnel including essential service providers, medical staff, pharmaceuticals and media. The collector’s order was issued one day before the lockdown orders issued by union ministry of home affairs. The order was issued in wake of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

According to the officials, despite the notice being valid, the petrol pump owners were found providing fuel at their stations.

Joint commissioner of Pune police Ravindra Shisve, said that despite the lockdown, people are venturing out of their homes and queuing outside petrol pumps. He urged the residents to follow the order or face action of case under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

