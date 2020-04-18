e-paper
Home / Pune News / Police trace 22 Tablighi Jamaat members; 2 test positive

Police trace 22 Tablighi Jamaat members; 2 test positive

The central intelligence agencies had shared mobile phone call data with the state police which made the search easier, police said

pune Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:28 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
According to DCP ( Special Branch ) Mitesh Gatte, “All 22 underwent tests for the Sars-Cov-2 virus and two have tested positive. They have been admitted to the Naidu Hospital.”
The Pune district administration including the city and rural police have traced all the 22 persons who were among the 182 persons from Pune division who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi in February.

According to DCP ( Special Branch ) Mitesh Gatte, “All 22 underwent tests for the Sars-Cov-2 virus and two have tested positive. They have been admitted to the Naidu Hospital.”

The central intelligence agencies had shared mobile phone call data with the state police which made the search easier, police said.

