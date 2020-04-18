Police trace 22 Tablighi Jamaat members; 2 test positive

pune

The Pune district administration including the city and rural police have traced all the 22 persons who were among the 182 persons from Pune division who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi in February.

According to DCP ( Special Branch ) Mitesh Gatte, “All 22 underwent tests for the Sars-Cov-2 virus and two have tested positive. They have been admitted to the Naidu Hospital.”

The central intelligence agencies had shared mobile phone call data with the state police which made the search easier, police said.