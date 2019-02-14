Police welfare fund plans to open CNG pumps at Khadki petrol pump

The Railway police, in association with Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), will set up a pump to dispense compressed natural gas (CNG) at the police welfare fund petrol pump near Khadki railway station.

The pump is set to be operational in a month’s time.

According to a central government notification issued last week, existing petrol pumps can now dispense CNG on the same premises as petrol and diesel outlets, without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the district administration.

However, oil firms dealing with the pumps are not included in this ambit. “We are running this petrol pump for the last six months,and as per the recent notification we are planning to set up a CNG dispensing unit on the same premises,” said Tushar Patil, additional superintendent of railway police.

“Currently, the petrol pump is generating daily revenue of ~5 lakh. This will further strength our welfare fund,” added Patil.

The AIPDA has clarified that this recent notification will help promote green fuel. Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, said, “This new notification will not only help regular pump owners, but also petrol pumps like those run by the police welfare fund. CNG will now be easily available for residents.”

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:48 IST