Poll code accelerates Pune Municipal Corporation’s drive against illegal structures

In a massive crackdown, the Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) has acted against 3,367 illegal encroachments in the city in March. According to the PMC officials, the drive was possible, as there was no political pressure from the corporators and other leaders, after the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections came into effect.

Nitin Sonawane, official from anti-encroachment department of PMC, said, “We had issued several warnings to hawkers and stall owners who illegally occupy footpaths and other places. However, they turned a deaf ear to our warnings. Hence, we decided to conduct a drive in March, and have pulled down 3,367 illegal structures. The anti-encroachment cell acts against 1,500 illegal structures on an average every month, however, this month it was doubled.”

Sonawane further added, “The drive could be possible because there was no political interference from corporators or other leaders. The elected representatives are consciously staying away, and are not interfering in the drives carried by the anti-encroachment department, after the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections came into effect. This has helped us to increase the action against hawkers.”

According to the PMC officials, action was taken against illegal hawkers, street vendors, food stalls and slums. Sonawane said that the drive will continue in all 15 wards in the city.

Sonawane said, “The PMC had identified 15,000 places across the city and have located the hawkers to these places. However, there are cases, wherein the hawkers refuse to locate to the new space allotted to them. Hence, we are left with no other option, but to take action against them.”

Illegal structures pulled down by PMC in March

Stalls: 685

Road side vendors: 1,432

Sheds and slums: 946

Other structures: 304

Rehabilitating hawkers

Total number of hawkers in Pune: 15, 000

Total number of allotted dedicated spaces in the city for rehabilitating hawkers: 1,000

Number of hawkers rehabilitated in the allotted spaces: 8,000

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:22 IST