Power cuts, weak Wi-Fi disrupt work from home schedule in Pune

pune

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 16:59 IST

Pune: With orders to many companies to allow their employees the option of working from home, many of the information technology and information technology enabled services (IT/ITes) employees are finding it difficult to do so. Tuesday was the first day when Baner witnessed a power outage during the day for almost two hours.

“We have been requesting the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) not to have any power cuts, but even then we faced a power cut for two hours. Though we have installed inverter, so at least for work (PC, internet) there is no major threat of electricity outage, but an outage for more than eight hours may create problem,” said Ankush Deore, resident of Baner.

Residents of Wagholi too have been worried because of frequent power cuts. Haracharanjeet Butalia, resident of Wagholi and also an IT professional, said, “We face frequent power issues and these disruptions often spoil our equipment and appliances. Besides these electrical issues, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) connectivity is the worst in the past months, which doesn’t help us at all while working from home.”

Nitin Jain, another IT professional, said, “We have to rely upon private internet service providers which sometimes prove to be expensive.”

Santosh Krishna, another IT person, said, “One cannot rely upon mobile signals and despite having broadband, it will be useless, if there is no electricity.”

Bharat Pawar, MSEDCL spokesperson, said, “Only a technical problem causes power cuts and power outage. We will try to avoid maintenance if not necessary and only carry it out in emergency situations. There could be power cut in case of failure of transformers, snapping of conductors and fault in lines and this we cannot predict. We will try our best to provide better supply to consumers.”