Principal speak: Overall development of students is our focus, says Nitin Ghorpade, principal, Waghire college

Nitin Ghorpade, principal, Waghire college, Saswad, has published 12 books, presented 31 international, 12 national and 8 state-level research papers. He talks about his college and future plans.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

For the overall development of students, we organise various activities. Through tie-ups and memorandum of understanding (MoU), we try our best to provide additional knowledge to students. Skill development is the key to future and we have been organising several such programme for the students. The students are given on-the-job training which is essential to make them confident and job ready.

Tell us about your college.

Our college was established in 1972 with the aim to reach out to rural students. The college has basic necessary infrastructure like library and computer labs.

Though our college started small, steadily it has grown, thanks to the professional approach and the strong academics that we provide students. The students from rural areas who want to learn new things are also one of the reasons for our growth. The future of education now depends on practical approach to the teachinglearning process. Overall development of the students is our focus.

Your plans for the future.

We are now keen on developing infrastructure which will boost the development of appropriate skills and also provide adequate opportunities for the students. Building a good infrastructure is not only for the development of students, but also for the greater good of the nation. We believe in promoting student’s role in making community decisions.

What are the steps you are taking to upgrade your college?

The college is investing in technology, skills upgradation, infrastructure and hardware to make us it the best educational institution in the city.

For the students...

The primary key to empowering youth is to educate them and to make them employable for the emerging job market. Now, technology is ruling the roost, so students have to be equipped to handle that. The development of a country cannot take place without the active role of its youth with a visionary

Dr. NITIN GHORPADEM.Com., B.Ed.,M.Phil.,SET, Ph.D.PRINCIPAL, Waghire College, Saswad, Pune(India)17 years experience as Lecturer and 9 years experience as Principal.He stood sixth in the rank of merit of M.Com. in 1990, University of Pune. He has Published 12 books, present 31 International, 12 National and 8 State levelResearch Papers and 48 articles in Periodicals and News papers. He has worked as the Member of Board of studies in Statistics and computer Application,University of Pune in the period of 2000 to 2005. He has been worked Member of NSS Advisory Committee and also worked as Districtco-ordinator of NSS from 2003 to 2006. He has actively participated in Board of Student Welfare as District co-ordinator form2006 to 2009, University of Pune. He has been awarded as NSS ‘Best Programme Officer’ by Government ofMaharashtra, for Social Work, he has been received 26 time as “Ideal Teacher”, “BestTeacher”. He is Recognised Ph.D Guide, Five students received Ph.D. and eigth students receivedM.Phil dgree.He has completed two Minor research Project and two Major Research Project funded byUGC, ICSSR and BCUD. He is ACADEMIC COUNCIL MEMBER of University of Pune for the period of2010-2015.He is Sub- Committee MEMBER of BCUD, University of Pune for the period of 2010-2015.He is CHAIRMAN of Board of Studies STATISTICS & COMPUTER APPLICATIONUniversity of Pune for 2010 to 2015.He is COMMERCE FACULTY MEMBER, University of Pune for 2010-2015. Research Paper presented at Bangkok, Oman, Singapore, Barcelona (Spain

What steps have been taken for enhancement of student skills

We are trying for overall development of the students. With the teaching we organised varied extension activities for the personality development of the students. With the MoUs and tie up with the society and various companies we try to provide additional knowledge and career opportunities to the students. Skill development is the key to future and we have been organizing several industry academia skill development programme for the students to enhance their skill sets. The students are given on the job training which is very essential to make their confident and job ready for a high tough and competitive job market.

Tell us something about your college

Our college started in 1972 with the aim of rural education. Today in the guidance of hon. Former deputy chief minister Ajitdada Pawar we are going forward. We have various courses which gives education to the rural students. With the courses in Arts commerce and science we provide UG and PG course. In those days we have started skill based courses B.Voc Comp. As well as we have started course in GST, Advanced Tally, Agro tourism under Community college and food and nutrition technology, Travel and hospitality management, Retail management under B.Voc.

College has necessary infrastructural facilities, library, laboratory and computer facilities for students. We are trying for the students for their future academic development.Today all these courses are flourishing due meritorious skill based teaching being done by our academic staff and the receptive nature of students who wants to get ahead in their lives.

Every College has its own futurist vision and Mmission which we as the heads of the institute always to keep in focus to give a completely new direction to the growth of the College and become the focal point of skill development amongst our students. It is around this idea that our development plan is created and implemented. Our college started small but surely and steadily has reach a gigantic proportion due to professional excellence, strong academics and rural students who want to learn new things and are keen to explore new vistas of knowledge. The future of education now depends on practical approach to teaching learing process and executing skills sets on the ground to make for the all rounded development of the students.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 16:24 IST