Principal speak: We aspire to modernise education, says Shikha Jain, director, IMDR  

Principal, Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR),

Dr. Shikha Jain is a graduate, post-graduate, and SET in Economics, PGDM in Marketing, and PhD in Management. Two decades of work in the field of management education, dispenses experience in teaching, higher education administration, business research, and extension activities. As a teacher she has taught courses in Economics, Marketing, International Business, and Research Methodology. Over the years she has been able to develop skills in designing and conduct of academic programs, higher education faculty training and development, undertaking end-to-end corporate research projects, planning and organizing academic events and promote outreach through publications. In her capacity as Dean and Director she has experience in managing as well as leading the execution of academic processes.

She believes in strong academia-industry interface as it offers unique, integrated learning environments where “learning” to do happens from “doing” to learn. Positive partnering and, importantly, mutual cooperation and a unified approach enables positive outcomes on learning and skill development. Her formula for success – working collaboratively, maintaining integrity, and respecting that we are not working alone – but together !

.What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

Curriculum at Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), Pune incorporates evolving skill set demands. Encompassing a blend of cutting edge core courses and specialized electives, it ensures a firm grounding to navigate through the challenges of dynamic business and economy. Curriculum delivery is formatted with extensive stakeholder interface ensuring that learner development is holistic, and learning is contemporary.

At IMDR we enable unique, integrated learning environments where “learning” to do happens from “doing” to learn. Ours is a learner-driven campus, where nurturing visions, setting goals, time and resource management, teamwork, are all acquired with actual practice. Inevitably, IMDRites’ readiness for the corporate world and their quick response to real business scenarios is par excellence.

Growth is out-bound and this is made possible by a porous campus. Learning and skilling opportunities are created within the campus through structured class-room and case study sessions, as well as in the course of out-bound programs such as internships and project-work. Inquiring mind is bred and fed through research and community sensitization programs. An IMDRite would, hence, be a compassionate and socially responsible corporate citizen with a quest to find enduring solutions.

Tell us about your college?

We are pioneers in management education in Pune, established in 1974 as a constituent unit of the Deccan Education Society. Affiliated to the University of Pune, IMDR was also a recognised centre for research leading to Ph.D. In 1977, we became an autonomous institution by voluntarily delinking from the University of Pune. The rationale of this step was stated in these words: “…to make our teaching programmes, methods of teaching and examination more comprehensive, more flexible and more result-oriented….”.

At present we offer two-year full time PGDM program which is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and recognized by Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra. We offer dual specialization, where students opt for major and minor electives in the field of Marketing, Finance, HR, Operations, International Trade, and Systems. The unique design of our program is based on the Instructional System Design Methodology which aims at integrating different disciplines to make management an enriching field of thoughtful practice.

In the current academic year, IMDR contributes to the society 44th batch of management students. Over four decades of IMDR legacy reflects in the aspiring management professionals through their values, thought process, and decision-making.

.What are your plans for the future?

IMDR is a promise to drive learning and innovation by crafting virtuous circle of interactions among stakeholders, thereby establishing deep professional ties of trust and shared benefits. With our efforts we aspire to modernize education system to develop people with desirable skills and competencies who can think and act as innovations incessantly transform markets and business. Our curriculum, pedagogy, academic and technology infrastructure acclimatize to the dynamic needs of an evolving economy and business and learner’s aspirations and expectations. Our vision is to continue to develop “a community of students, staff and faculty striving to be vibrant with learning processes in which individuals discover themselves while being productive with their capabilities and creative with their energy. We also nurture relatedness with the world outside so that we grow by sharing the wealth of knowledge and experience”.

What are you doing for the students in terms of upgradation?

We are living in a world with ever-increasing unpredictability and higher complexity, and we are witnessing greater speed of change. The speed of change is so immense that new segments get created overnight due to massive technology changes. At IMDR we are supremely conscious, as to what kind of workforce do we need to have in such scenario. Consequently, we groom and train students who can understand and be aware of the challenges, but not be threatened by them, managers who want to break out of the mould and create opportunities for growth and not wait for it to happen, managers who are bold and entrepreneurial and who are skilled in application of new techniques and processes. It reflects in our commitment to crafting our academic environment as an interface between stakeholders which builds sustainable learning communities. Systematic efforts incorporate the outlook that there is really only one way to learn how to do something and that is to do it. This is why we enable the crucial intersection of the traditional boundaries between industry and academia, which allows either side to crossover to the others’ space for structured engagement, striking a balance between academic learning and workplace experience.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 16:16 IST