Home / Pune News / Private offices resume with 10% staff in Pune

Private offices resume with 10% staff in Pune

Social distancing and wearing mask is mandatory for all, says municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad

pune Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Private offices in Pune and PMR region will operate with maximum 10 per cent staff from Monday.
The phase-wise upliftment of the lockdown will see private offices in Pune and PMR region operate with maximum 10 per cent staff from Monday. The rest of the staff will work from home, according to guidelines.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “Social distancing and wearing mask is mandatory for all. The employer must ensure that adequate distance is maintained in the seating arrangement of the employees. The office space must mandatorily display the list of PMC-run hospitals where Covid-19 treatment is available.”

Ikram Khan, proprietor, Sohos Group, that is into hospitality said, “We will be taking all the necessary precautions. However, lesser number of staff is likely to report as there is still imminent fear of contracting the virus amongst the workforce. However, reopening the office is a positive step which can restart the defunct economy of the city.” Khan’s office is located in Kalyaninagar and has 100 employees.

Shantilal Kataria, vice-president, Credai national said, “We welcome this decision of reopening offices, though the decision is delayed. Precautions will be followed, however, we request the authorities to allow 33% staff instead of 10%.”

Sandeep Barmecha, owner of an IT consultancy company in Baner, that houses 30 employees said, “Currently social distancing and following the restrictions of the administration is our top priority, however, getting our manpower back to work is also a major challenge. It will take a few more months to get back our staff ,” he said.

